Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

