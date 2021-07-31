Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 39,211 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,270,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

