Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $71.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the highest is $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,680,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

