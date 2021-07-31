Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.69.

APH stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

