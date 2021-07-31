Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of AMYT opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $369.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

