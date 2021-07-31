Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

