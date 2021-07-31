Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 379.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,849 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

