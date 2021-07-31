Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

REXR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

