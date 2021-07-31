Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 66,008 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

