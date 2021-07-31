Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.74% of PBF Logistics worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. PBF Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

