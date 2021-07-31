Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 279,278 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,278 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Laureate Education worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

LAUR opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.