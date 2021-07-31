Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

