Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $6.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.76 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.27 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $36.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

