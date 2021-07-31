Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $2.99. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 453,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

