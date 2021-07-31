Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

