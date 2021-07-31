Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.