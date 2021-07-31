Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $62.15. 120,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.52. AAON has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

