Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 477,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,328. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

