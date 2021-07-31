Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.86 EPS

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

