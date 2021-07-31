Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $10.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $8.70. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $36.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 50.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of CACC traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.77. 150,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,296. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

