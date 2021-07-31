Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $67.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.60 million to $68.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.67 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 1,514,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 201.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

