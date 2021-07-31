Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $23.05. 9,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

