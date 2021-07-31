Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post sales of $937.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

