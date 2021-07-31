Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday.

ZVO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $21,330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

