Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

NYSE PNR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51. Pentair has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

