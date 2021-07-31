Analysts Offer Predictions for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELMS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

