Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.56

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.