Analysts Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $34.17

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 288,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

