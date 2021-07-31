Analysts Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $34.17

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 288,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
