Analysts Set Expectations for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NRILY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.42.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

