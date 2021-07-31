Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT at $13.01

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 282,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

