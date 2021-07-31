Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 1,045.27

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 924.10 ($12.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders acquired a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $45,459 over the last ninety days.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.