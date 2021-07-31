Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $53.79

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Olin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.