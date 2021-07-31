Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $84.25

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

