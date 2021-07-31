Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $60.38

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 2,227,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.