Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $28.61

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,410. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

