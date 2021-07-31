Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $42.28

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $106,660,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

