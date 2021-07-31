Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Target Price at C$5.43

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

XBC traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 159,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,430. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$618.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0299231 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

