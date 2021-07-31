Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target at $76.45

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 2,305,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,384. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.