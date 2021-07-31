Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.67.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.84. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.