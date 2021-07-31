Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

