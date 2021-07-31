Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Appian worth $64,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Appian by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

