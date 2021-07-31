Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.23 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

