AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

