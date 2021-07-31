AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

