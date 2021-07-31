APYSwap Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $2.15 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

