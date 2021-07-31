AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 32,009 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

