AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 777.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $637.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

