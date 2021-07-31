AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $22,480,000.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

