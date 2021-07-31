AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 171,162 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 171,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 651,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VIV stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

