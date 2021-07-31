AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,709 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGRC stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

